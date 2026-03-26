BCCI announce schedule for India's home season, check five Test venues for Australia series

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed all the venues for India’s upcoming domestic season, in which they will play a five-match Test series against Australia, a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series against West Indies, a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and finally, a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Notably, the domestic season will kickoff with a one-off Test against Afghanistan, followed by three ODIs. Later in the year, West Indies are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series, starting September 27. The five-match T20I series will begin on October 6. In the month of December, India will host Sri Lanka, with the first ODI being played on 13th in New Delhi. The T20I series will begin on December 22. From 3-9 January, India will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The Test series against Australia begins on January 21, with Nagpur hosting the first game. Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad will be hosting the remaining four Tests, which will continue till March 3.

India’s white-ball domestic schedule:

India vs West Indies

Date Match Venue September 27 1st ODI Trivandrum September 30 2nd ODI Guwahati October 3 3rd ODI New Chandigarh October 6 1st T20I Lucknow October 9 2nd T20I Ranchi October 11 3rd T20I Indore October 14 4th T20I Hyderabad October 17 5T20I Bengaluru

India vs Sri Lanka

Date Match Venue December 13 1st ODI Delhi December 16 2nd ODI Bengaluru December 19 3rd ODI Ahmedabad December 22 1st T20I Rajkot December 24 2nd T20I Cuttack December 27 3rd T20I Pune

India vs Zimbabwe:

Date Match Venue January 3 1st ODI Kolkata January 6 2nd ODI Hyderabad January 9 3rd ODI Mumbai

India vs Australia

Date Match Venue 21-25th January 1st Test Nagpur 29 Jan - 2 February 2nd Test Chennai 11-15th February 3rd Test Guwahati 19-23rd February 4th Test Ranchi 27-3rd March 5th Test Ahmedabad

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