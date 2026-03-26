BCCI announce schedule for India's home season, check five Test venues for Australia series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed all the venues for India’s upcoming domestic season, in which they will play a five-match Test series against Australia, a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series against West Indies, a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and finally, a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Notably, the domestic season will kickoff with a one-off Test against Afghanistan, followed by three ODIs. Later in the year, West Indies are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series, starting September 27. The five-match T20I series will begin on October 6. In the month of December, India will host Sri Lanka, with the first ODI being played on 13th in New Delhi. The T20I series will begin on December 22. From 3-9 January, India will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.
The Test series against Australia begins on January 21, with Nagpur hosting the first game. Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad will be hosting the remaining four Tests, which will continue till March 3.
India’s white-ball domestic schedule:
India vs West Indies
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|September 27
|1st ODI
|Trivandrum
|September 30
|2nd ODI
|Guwahati
|October 3
|3rd ODI
|New Chandigarh
|October 6
|1st T20I
|Lucknow
|October 9
|2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|October 11
|3rd T20I
|Indore
|October 14
|4th T20I
|Hyderabad
|October 17
|5T20I
|Bengaluru
India vs Sri Lanka
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|December 13
|1st ODI
|Delhi
|December 16
|2nd ODI
|Bengaluru
|December 19
|3rd ODI
|Ahmedabad
|December 22
|1st T20I
|Rajkot
|December 24
|2nd T20I
|Cuttack
|December 27
|3rd T20I
|Pune
India vs Zimbabwe:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|January 3
|1st ODI
|Kolkata
|January 6
|2nd ODI
|Hyderabad
|January 9
|3rd ODI
|Mumbai
India vs Australia
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|21-25th January
|1st Test
|Nagpur
|29 Jan - 2 February
|2nd Test
|Chennai
|11-15th February
|3rd Test
|Guwahati
|19-23rd February
|4th Test
|Ranchi
|27-3rd March
|5th Test
|Ahmedabad
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