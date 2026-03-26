Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. BCCI announce schedule for India's home season, check five Test venues for Australia series

BCCI announce schedule for India's home season, check five Test venues for Australia series

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

BCCI has confirmed venues for India’s upcoming home season, featuring series against Afghanistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The schedule concludes with a five-Test series against Australia from January 21 to March 3.

Indian team
Indian team Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed all the venues for India’s upcoming domestic season, in which they will play a five-match Test series against Australia, a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series against West Indies, a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and finally, a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Notably, the domestic season will kickoff with a one-off Test against Afghanistan, followed by three ODIs. Later in the year, West Indies are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series, starting September 27. The five-match T20I series will begin on October 6. In the month of December, India will host Sri Lanka, with the first ODI being played on 13th in New Delhi. The T20I series will begin on December 22. From 3-9 January, India will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The Test series against Australia begins on January 21, with Nagpur hosting the first game. Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad will be hosting the remaining four Tests, which will continue till March 3.

India’s white-ball domestic schedule:

India vs West Indies

Date Match Venue
September 27 1st ODI Trivandrum
September 30 2nd ODI Guwahati
October 3 3rd ODI New Chandigarh
October 6 1st T20I Lucknow
October 9 2nd T20I Ranchi
October 11 3rd T20I Indore
October 14 4th T20I Hyderabad
October 17 5T20I Bengaluru

India vs Sri Lanka

Date Match Venue
December 13 1st ODI Delhi
December 16 2nd ODI Bengaluru
December 19 3rd ODI Ahmedabad
December 22 1st T20I Rajkot
December 24 2nd T20I Cuttack
December 27 3rd T20I Pune

India vs Zimbabwe:

Date Match Venue
January 3 1st ODI Kolkata
January 6 2nd ODI Hyderabad
January 9 3rd ODI Mumbai

India vs Australia

Date Match Venue
21-25th January 1st Test Nagpur
29 Jan - 2 February 2nd Test Chennai
11-15th February 3rd Test Guwahati
19-23rd February 4th Test Ranchi
27-3rd March 5th Test Ahmedabad

Also Read:

Virat Kohli on course to join legendary IPL club in 2026

KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Kolkata's possible opening combo and who will replace Russell

Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals CSK's new opening combination for IPL 2026
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket India Cricket Bcci
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\