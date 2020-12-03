BCCI AGM: Two new IPL teams, cricket in 2028 Olympics to be discussed

Image Source : BCCI A notice was issued detailing the agenda of the AGM, which was signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24. Among pressing matters to be discussed in the AGM, the BCCI will be taking approval from representatives of all state associations for the inclusion of two new Indian Premier League teams.

23 matters were listed for discussion at the 89th BCCI AGM in the notice, which was accessed by ANI, which include the election of vice-president, and election of two represenatives of the General Body in the IPL Governing Council.

Mahim Verma, who had been elected as the vice-president of the BCCI last year, resigned from his post earlier this year. There will be a Supreme Court hearing on BCCI's proposed amendment on December 9, which can also decide the fate of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

There will be an appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer in the board.

In addition, there will also be induction/appointment of a representative for the Indian Cricketers' Association.

Discussions will take place over BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as well. The state representatives will further be updated on the 2021 T20 World Cup (which is scheduled to take place in India), the National Cricket Academy and India's Future Tours Program.

The BCCI AGM was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.