BCB waits for government directive before confirming Pakistan tour after Operation Sindoor

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they will wait for government directive before confirming the five-match T20I series against Pakistan later in the month. Notably, the schedule and the venue are yet to be decided after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revised PSL schedule. The tournament was suspended for a while due to Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces following Pakistan’s terror attack in Pahalgam, India.

Pakistan later proposed a ceasefire, which allowed the BCCI officials to announce a revised IPL schedule, and PCB followed the same. As per the new schedule, PSL will begin on May 17 and will continue till 25, the exact day that the Bangladesh series was supposed to begin. According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB officials have proposed a new schedule which will allow the T20I series to take place from May 27 to June 5.

However, Bangladesh haven’t confirmed their participation as they wait for the directive from the government. BCB's media committee chairman, Iftekhar Rahman, noted that they await official communication from PCB, and then it will propose it to the government.

“Once we receive official communication about the dates and venues [of the tour], we will forward it to the government. The BCB is not the decision-maker in this matter. If the government agencies and our embassy declare Pakistan safe for travel, only then will we proceed,” Rahman said.

“In our previous meeting, we agreed that any such situation would be referred to the foreign and home ministries. Once we get clearance from all relevant bodies, we will finalise the tour. Security concerns were more significant in the past, but Pakistan has proven it can ensure safety. Still, given the current circumstances, we need to assess whether the situation across the country is stable before sending the team,” he added.