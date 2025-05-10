BCB unsure about upcoming tour to Pakistan, in ongoing discussion with PCB The Bangladesh Cricket Board hasn't decided on the upcoming tour to Pakistan. They are reportedly in constant touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board to understand the developing situation after they broke the ceasefire with India.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in a dilemma regarding its future tour to Pakistan, slated to begin on May 25. Notably, after Pakistan’s terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, India attacked the terror camps of Pakistan and PoK. It reportedly killed hundreds of terrorists and which hurt the Pakistan government and army, and retaliated with several drone and missile attacks.

It forced the BCCI to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a week. The Indian armed forces also launched a few drone attacks that had affected Pakistan, and it forced the Pakistan Super League to stop midway. The foreign players were reported to be in panic and wanted to exit Pakistan immediately. Bangladesh board was in constant touch with the PCB for two of their players, Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain, who were playing in the PSL.

The foreign cricketers managed to exit Pakistan for Dubai. In the meantime, India and Pakistan called a ceasefire, but the latter eventually betrayed the mutual agreement and launched a fresh attack on Pakistan. Keeping all the developments in mind, the Bangladesh board noted that the safety and security of its players remains the utmost priority.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in active and ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Bangladesh National Team's forthcoming tour of Pakistan,” BCB’s statement read.

“The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority. All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket,” it added.

Ahead of the Pakistan tour, Bangladesh will be playing a two-match T20I series against the UAE. The matches are slated to take place on May 17 and 19.