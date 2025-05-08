BCB prioritises Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain's safety, plans swift return from PSL 2025 The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh High Commission over the swift return of Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain from PSL 2025. The players also expressed the desire to be back after India launched Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board are planning for a swift return of Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain from the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The officials mentioned of monitoring the situation in Pakistan after India launched Operation Sindoor following a terror attack at Pahalgam in the fourth week of April. On Thursday, May 8, the Indian armed forces reportedly launched a fresh attack, which has compromised the premises of the Rawalpindi stadium, where Peshawar Zalmi was set to host Karachi Kings on the same day.

It forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to reschedule the match. Keeping the developments in mind, the Bangladesh board has decided to bring their players back. According to reports, the players also expressed their desire to be back amid tensions. They are in constant touch with the Bangladesh board, who are reportedly in talks with the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission in Pakistan.

“The Board is working closely with both the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission to make certain that the cricketers feel safe and secure during their stay in Pakistan. Furthermore, the BCB is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure that all arrangements are in place to facilitate the eventual departure of the players from Pakistan in a timely and secure manner,” BCB said in a statement on Thursday.

“The BCB attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of its players," the statement added.

Notably, eight more matches are left in the ongoing PSL 2025. Four of them are the league games, while the rest of them are Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final. Meanwhile, the Pakistan board is contemplating the idea of shifting the remaining matches of the PSL to Karachi. They also thought of moving to Dubai and Doha but the government suspended civil aviation until further notice.