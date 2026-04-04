BCB extends Mehidy Hasan's captaincy till 2027, confirms Litton Das T20 captain till World Cup 2028

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday extended the ODI captaincy tenure of Mehidy Hasan Miraz till 2027. The Board also confirmed that Litton Das will keep leading the T20I side till the 2028 World Cup.

Bangladesh T20 captaincy tenure came to an end with the T20 World Cup 2026, from which Bangladesh pulled out. By continuing with Das till the 2028 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Bangladesh have ensured continuity. "Since our T20 captain's tenure ended with the 2026 T20 World Cup, the current T20 captain and vice-captain will continue until the next T20 World Cup in 2028. At the same time, our ODI captain's tenure is also nearing its end. So, we feel it is very important that the captains can work uninterrupted and follow a long-term vision," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Nazmul Abedeen Fahim told the media after a board meeting.

"Mehidy Hasan Miraz has already been leading the team for about a year, and with the World Cup approaching, we thought that giving him this opportunity would allow him to organise and strengthen the team even better. In my view, Miraz has been doing well and has performed strongly for the team. Considering all these factors, this decision has been made to provide a long-term tenure, ensuring that the captains can play a decisive role in shaping and managing the team effectively," he added.

BCB appoints Rafique as spin-bowling consultant

Meanwhile, the BCB appointed former Bangladesh spinner Mohammad Rafique as their spin-bowling consultant on a one-year contract. "For now, it's a one-year contract. We feel that, based on the performance we've seen from Mohammad Rafique, especially his bowling, and considering the tournaments he has played recently, many of us think he is not yet ready to retire," said Nazmul.

"Even at this age, his intent and attitude on the field in a regular game are impressive. So, we think that if he properly works with our junior, intermediate, or even senior-level players who bowl spin, and they can pick up tips from him, it would be very beneficial for us," Nazmul explained.

"To be honest, if we do the math, we have about eight to ten pace-bowling coaches. But when we look back, we cannot even find three spin-bowling coaches in the country. That is very alarming. We need to develop our own spin coaches. Rafique is almost a ready-made person who can serve this purpose immediately.

"In addition, we might identify two or four more people in the future who can work in this area. Previously, the BCB had made a decision in parliament recognising that we lack sufficient specialised staff. This is very necessary. Keeping that in mind, Rafique has been included, and later we will continue our efforts and investigations to strengthen this area further," he added