BCB expect Taskin Ahmed to regain full fitness ahead of Sri Lanka series The Bangladesh Cricket Board expects Taskin Ahmed to regain full fitness ahead of the Sri Lanka tour in June. The pacer missed the recently concluded Test series against Zimbabwe as he was in London for rehab.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expects Taskin Ahmed to regain full fitness ahead of the Sri Lanka series, slated to begin on June 17. The series shall commence with two Tests, three T20Is and the same number of ODI matches. The first Test will be played from June 17 in Galle, while the second match will be played in Colombo from June 25.

Notably, Taskin recently missed the Test series against Zimbabwe. Medical specialists in London were treating his Achilles tendon issue, but the cricketer is yet to regain full fitness. He will be missing the upcoming series against Pakistan and UAE, but the board is hopeful that he will be back in action in a month.

Senior physician Debashish Chowdhury stated that the medical team is optimistic about Taskin’s progress and added that the rehabilitation programme was tailored to gradually restore his fitness rather than rushing with it.

“The specialists believe that a conservative, non-surgical approach is the best course of action for Taskin at this time. The rehabilitation programme is tailored to gradually restore his fitness and manage the tendon condition effectively. We are optimistic about his progress. Taskin is expected to regain match fitness by early June, pending successful completion of his rehabilitation,” Chowdhury said in a statement.

Bangladesh’s two-match series against Zimbabwe ended 1-1. The visitors won the first Test by three wickets, which invited immense criticism to the Najmul Shanto-led side. They returned to the winning ways in the second game but Bangladesh need a strong performance in Sri Lanka to reestablish their authority in red-ball cricket.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a scintillating ton in the second Test and focus will be on him in the Sri Lanka tour. Similarly, Mushfiqur Rahim’s experience will be vital as well.