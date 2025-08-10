BCB appoints Alex Marshall as consultant for anti-corruption department as board makes new appointments Alex Marshall's appointment is among the three new appointments made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Marshall has been given the role of consultant for its anti-corruption department to enhance the unit.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has roped in Alex Marshall as the consultant for the board's anti-corruption unit. Marshall, who was with the ICC anti-corruption department's general manager, joins the BCB in the consultant role for a year.

"We appointed Alex Marshall for one year because we feel we need to enhance our ACU activities. They need to be more vigilant and receive more training," BCB media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman told reporters after the meeting.

"We are receiving a lot of corruption complaints. We cannot sit idle, so all we can do is increase our manpower, bring in a proper trainer, and strengthen our ACU activities - that is why we are appointing Alex for one year," he added.

Marshall's appointment is among the three new appointments made alongside Julian Wood and Tony Hemming. Hemming has been appointed as the head of turf management after having served PCB's head curator recently. Hemming was with the BCB from July 2023 to July 2024.

"Tony Hemming has been appointed head of turf management for two years," Rahman said. "All our international venues and curators will be under him. He will also undertake the process of training Bangladeshi curators. All the board directors had a lot of interest in bringing him back.

"Hemming is one of the best curators in the world. Maybe he had a good experience with the BCB in the previous occasion, that's why he agreed to come back. The turf management will run as Hemming will want. Time will tell if Gamini will stay or not. He has been given a 12-month extension."

The BCB also introduced Mymensingh as the latest first-class team. The newly-introduced side will replace the Dhaka Metropolis team.

"Mymensingh is one of the country's newest divisions," Rahman said. "They will play in the NCL first-class tournament from the coming season. They will replace Dhaka Metropolis. Mymensingh will play all divisional tournaments, though we can't accommodate them in the upcoming NCL T20s as the schedule has been made. Mymensingh will play in the T20 tournament from the next edition."