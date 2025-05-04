BBL sensation Mitch Owen to replace injured Glenn Maxwell for Punjab Kings for remainder of IPL 2025 Australian all-rounder has garnered interest in the franchise circuit ever since capturing everyone's imagination with a 39-ball century in the Big Bash League final for the Hobart Hurricanes while chasing. Punjab Kings have lost Maxwell as well as Lockie Ferguson to injuries during IPL 2025.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have signed Australian all-rounder Mitch Owen as Glenn Maxwell's replacement for the ongoing IPL season. Owen, who burst onto the franchise cricket scene with a record-equalling 39-ball century in the Big Bash League final for the Hobart Hurricanes while chasing against the Sydney Thunder, has garnered some well-deserved interest on the circuit, having been called as injury replacement in the SA20 by the Paarl Royals, in the Pakistan Super League by the Peshawar Zalmi and now in the IPL.

"Mitch Owen will join PBKS for INR 3 Crore," an IPL statement read. Owen will link up with the Punjab Kings after finishing his PSL commitments. Zalmi play their final league stage game on May 9. If they fail to qualify for the playoffs, Owen should be with the Kings before their May 11 game against the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala. Should the Zalmi qualify, Owen will not be available for the Kings before the playoffs, if they go as far.

Maxwell suffered a finger injury and, hence, was ruled out of the tournament. Maxwell was the second injury concern for the Kings after pacer Lockie Ferguson hurt his quad and was later ruled out as well. With the PSL running simultaneously, the player pool for replacements has reduced, something which Ricky Ponting alluded to. However, even if Owen is unable to feature for the Kings this season, the 23-year-old is a good future investment for the Mohali-based franchise.

Owen, a top-order batter, has a career strike rate of 184, scoring 646 runs in 30 innings, while also taking 10 wickets with the ball with his more than handy medium pace.

Punjab Kings are currently fourth on the points table with 13 points in 10 matches. A couple of more wins in the remaining four matches should see them through to the playoffs with that one extra point from the washed-out game in Kolkata doing its bit. The Kings begin their Dharamsala leg on Sunday, May 4 and will take on Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians - all three of whom are in the running for a spot in the playoffs.