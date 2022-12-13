Follow us on Image Source : GETTY BBL Season 12: Ultimate guide to Big Bash League season 12 - Matches, schedule, squads

The Big Bash League (BBL) season 12 is all set to kick off on Tuesday (December 13) as the curtains will be drawn on the domestic T20 season of Australia. With eight teams competing for the title, the latest season of the BBL will be one to watch out for after the teams made their move in the draft picks and are bolstered by the arrival of some new faces. Ahead of the latest season, here is all you need to know about the BBL 12.

When does the BBL season 12 start?

The BBL season 12 will start on Tuesday, December 13 and will run for 44 days s teams will begin their quest to win the prize asset.

Which teams will participate in the BBL season 12?

There will be eight teams that will play in the BBL season 12 which includes - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Who will play in the opening match of the BBL 12 season?

The opening match of the BBL season 12 will see Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

When will the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, BBL match start in India?

The BBL season 12 first match between Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars will start at 1:45 PM IST.

What is the format of the BBL season 12?

The BBL season 12 will have eight teams participating in with each team playing every other opponent twice – once at home and once away from home, comprising of 56 league matches which will then be followed by playoffs.

What are the venues for BBL season 12?

Altogether 17 venues will be used for season 12 of the BBL with grounds such as Canberra, Geelong, St Kilda, the Gold Coast, Launceston, Coffs Harbour while Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns and North Sydney Oval will host matches for the first time in BBL season 12.

What about the DRS in BBL season 12?

The Decision Review System (DRS) for both the men's and women's Big Bash competitions was announced in late September and will be in use in BBL season 12.

When does the final of the BBL 12 take place?

The playoff phase gets cracking just two days after the end of the regular season with the Eliminator, Qualifier and Knockout finals across the January 27-29 weekend. The BBL 12 finals will follow the same structure as the previous three seasons with a double chance for the two clubs who finish in the top two. The decider will be on Saturday, February 4 and hosted by the team who wins the Qualifier seven days earlier.

