BBL: Melbourne Stars sign Hatcher, extend Larkin and Coleman deals

Melbourne Stars have filled the final domestic spot on their roster for the upcoming Big Bash League with the signing of fast bowler Liam Hatcher.

The club has also extended contracts with batter Nick Larkin and bowler Jackson Coleman through the end of the BBL 11 season.

Hatcher,24, is currently part of the NSW Blues state squad and has previously been part of the squad at Sydney Thunder.

"I'm pretty excited to be joining the Melbourne Stars ahead of the upcoming season," Hatcher said.

"I'd heard lots of good things about the club and the environment through Nick Larkin and I'm looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaches ahead of our first match in Canberra," he added.

Head coach David Hussey welcomed the news.

"We're glad to have Liam on board this season and he'll add further depth to our bowling stocks," Hussey said.

"Nick Larkin and Jackson Coleman have been great contributors for the club and we're glad to have them confirmed until the end of BBL 11. They both bring different skills to our squad," he added.

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (C), Jonny Bairstow (England), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.