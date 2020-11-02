BBL: Brisbane Heat sign English all-rounder Lewis Gregory ahead of upcoming season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES This will be Gregory's first stint in the BBL while he has previously played in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of England all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Gregory made his debut for England against New Zealand last year and has played in eight T20Is since then.

The 28-year-old captains Somerset in the T20 Blast competition, where Heat batsman Tom Banton is a teammate. This will be Gregory's first stint in the BBL while he has previously played in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

"We certainly kept a close eye on Tom's performances for the Heat last season and so I'm rapt to have the chance to experience a world-class tournament like the BBL at first hand," Gregory, a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium pace bowler, said.

"I've enjoyed the challenge of adapting to conditions when I played in the BPL and PSL and got some good insights into Australian conditions during the Lions tour so I'm certainly excited to be heading to the Heat," he added.

Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann said: "He (Gregory) has built a very respectable reputation as a finisher with the bat for Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 competition, and he is skillful with the ball as well as having good pace."

"I am sure he is looking at the BBL as an opportunity to show the English selectors that he is one to keep on their radar ahead of the Ashes next year," he added.

Gregory will be the club's third international signing following the recent decision by Cricket Australia to allow an additional overseas player to be recruited by each club for BBL 10 which starts from December 3.

