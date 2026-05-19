BBL 2026-27 opener set to take place in Chennai after positive feedback from BCCI, TNCA

New Delhi:

The opening match of the Big Bash League 2026-27 is in line to take place in Chennai after Cricket Australia (CA) received positive feedback from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to go ahead, ESPNCricinfo reported. This comes after a five-member delegation from the CA visited the MA Chidambaram Stadium for a venue recce during the Chennai Super Kings' final home game of the season, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

The CA had identified the Chepauk as a probable venue for hosting the BBL opener. Following discussions, the CA has received positive feedback from the BCCI and the TNCA. Despite this feedback, the final discussions will still take place at the government level before the official announcement comes in.

Focus on scheduling for BBL opener

Meanwhile, the focus remains on when the match will be scheduled. Australia is one and a half to four and a half hours ahead of India, depending on different locations. The timing would be important for Australian viewers.

The evening IPL matches, which begin at 7:30 PM local time, start at 12 AM AEST. The afternoon matches, as per the Indian timing, will suit the Australian audiences better. The day games in the IPL start at 8 PM AEST.

Apart from the timing, eyes will also be on the commutation. Travelling to and from India and Australia would require time and quick logistics. There are no direct flights to Chennai from Australia, and there is a stoppage one, which takes 13 hours to reach the Indian city. There are direct flights from Melbourne to Delhi and Sydney to Bangalore, which take 11-12 hours.

CA planned to host BBL in Chennai

Earlier in February, it emerged that the CA was interested in hosting the Australian league in India, with Chennai being the likely option. CA’s Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley recently travelled to India to assess the feasibility and logistics of hosting an offshore fixture, with Chennai emerging as a possible venue. The initiative signals CA’s intent to deepen ties with Indian stakeholders and attract prospective investors. "Head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley flew to India as discussions ramped up around the logistics of an offshore game," the report read.

TNCA official confirms discussions

Meanwhile, an official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has confirmed that the discussions took place. "Yes, two representatives came from Cricket Australia. Senior office-bearers were part of the discussions where the possibility of one BBL game per season was discussed," a senior TNCA office-bearer said as quoted by PTI.

"They have heard good things about the MA Chidambaram Stadium and did a recce. However, we are not the only venue they are looking at, but TNCA can't commit unless we get a directive from the BCCI. It is the parent body that has to decide whether they will green-light this proposal," the official, who didn't wish to be named, said.

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