BBL 12 Final: When and where to watch Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League final on TV, online?

With their eighth final in 12 seasons, the stage is set for Perth Scorchers to win their fifth Big Bash League (BBL) title as they take on Brisbane Heat in the final om Saturday (February 12). This will be Brisbane Heats first final since the 2012-13 season where they won the competition and are yet to make the final since. Ahead of the final here are all the details of the BBL 12 final between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.

When will Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final take place?

The Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final will be held on 4th February, Saturday.

Where will Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final take place?

The Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final will take place at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

When will Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final start?

The Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final will start at 1:45 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final on TV?

The Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final online?

Live streaming of the Big Bash 12 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final match will be available on the Sony LIV app.

What are the full squads?

Perth Scorchers Squad: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly, Chris Sabburg, Charles Stobo

Brisbane Heat Squad: Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Will Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth.

