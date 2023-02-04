BBL 12 Final: Perth Scorchers become most successful side in Big Bash as Turner's side outclass Brisbane Heat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Perth become BBL 12 champions after beating Brisbane.

BBL 12 Final: Stamping their authority in Australia's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers on Saturday became the most successful BBL side after they defeated Brisbane Heat in the final of BBL 2022/23. Ashton Turner's side won the nail-biter by 5 wickets as they chased down the target of 176 runs in the final over. Turner starred in the chase and for his match-winning 53 off 32 balls, the Scorchers' captain was adjudged as the player of the match.

Scorchers become most successful BBL side

The Perth Scorchers are now the most successful team in Australia's BBL. They have won their fifth title and went past Sydney Sixers, who have won 4 titles. They were also the defending champions and are the only team to have defended their title two times. The Perth side was also the winner in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Perth Scorchers' Playing XI:

Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

Brisbane Heat Playing XI:

Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhneman

More to follow...

