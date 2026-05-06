Batting mights SRH-PBKS collide as race to the IPL 2026 playoffs heats up

New Delhi:

It's time for two batting powerhouses, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, to face each other as the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs has heated up more than ever before. Following Chennai Super Kings' win over the Delhi Capitals, as many as six teams have a realistic shot to finish in the top four, as only two points separate the teams placed from second to sixth.

PBKS were unbeaten till the halfway stage of the tournament but failed to defend targets against the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans in their previous two games, raising concerns in their bowling just before the event heads to its business end. Sunrisers have emerged as a powerhouse in their last few games, save their previous one against the Kolkata Knight Riders, against whom they were found wanting on a drier home pitch.

Battle between Travishek and Prabharya

A major subplot in this battle will be the face-offs of the hard-hitting battling line-ups, headlined by SRH's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma (Travishek) and PBKS' Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya (Prabharya). In their previous face-off - in Mullanpur - Abhishek and the PBKS openers struck strong fifties, but Head was in a lean patch. That is over now, with the Aussie star making a mark as he has hit two fiery half-centuries in his last two outings.

Beware of Eshan Malinga's threat

Eshan Malinga has been firing all cylinders with the ball for the SRH now. He took three wickets in his four matches of the season, but has taken 12 in the next six. His ability to operate in the latter half of the innings and also in the death, makes him a potent threat for the Kings.

Arshdeep, Jansen need to improve

On the other side of the pendulum, PBLS fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen need to overturn their fortunes. Among all bowlers to bowl over 30 overs this season, Arshdeep is the second-most expensive bowler, while Jansen has conceded the second-most sixes this season.

Probable Playing XIIs:

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

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