Basit Ali makes huge statement about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following Champions Trophy semi-final

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali recently came forward and made a massive statement about star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ali’s comments came after Kohli’s brilliant knock against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final helped India qualify for the summit clash of the tournament.

Basit Ali opined that skipper Rohit Sharma is very lucky to have a player like Virat Kohli on his team. Ali pointed out that even if Virat Kohli gets out cheaply, he gives it his all in the field and helps save crucial runs for the Men in Blue.

"Rohit Sharma is very lucky to have Virat Kohli in his team. Even if he gets out on zero, he gives everything on the field. He gives advice to the captain. Everyone watches what he does. If the team needs support, he urges the crowd to cheer. A team that has a player like Virat Kohli can lose at times, but not for too long, because he knows how to perform,” Ali said in a video on his YouTube channel.

It is interesting to note that Kohli’s knock was crucial in helping India reach the Champions Trophy final. The Men in Blue have been unbeaten in the tournament on their way to the summit clash. Led by Rohit Sharma, India defeated the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia as they qualified for the final. They will hope for another good showing in the upcoming crucial game where they will take on New Zealand, who defeated South Africa in the second semi-final of the tournament.

It is interesting to note that India recently defeated New Zealand in the group stages of the Champions Trophy 2025, and the side will hope for another good performance in the summit clash as well. With the final setup, both sides will be after the title in a mouthwatering clash.