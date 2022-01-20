BANU19 vs CANU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19

Follow us on Image Source : ICC File Photo of Bangladesh U19 cricketer SM Meherob.

BAN vs CAN ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19; Playing XI

Bangladesh will take on Canada in the 17th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19, 17th Match, Group A

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

6:30 PM IST

Dream 11

Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Mihir Patel (vc), Yasir Mahmood, Parmveer Kharoud.

Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh U 19 Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

Canada U 19 Anoop Chima(w), Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Mihir Patel(c), Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Yasir Mahmood, Kairav Sharma, Parmveer Kharoud

Both team squads

Canada U19 Squad: Siddh Lad, Anoop Chima(w), Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel(c), Arjuna Sukhu, Kairav Sharma, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Harjap Saini, Sahil Badin, Gavin Niblock, Mohit Prashar, Jash Shah

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ashiqur Zaman, Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tahjibul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Iftakher Hossain Ifti

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.