Banned Danish Kaneria plays in tournament organised by veterans association, says event not under PCB

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan's banned leg-spinner Danish Kaneria

Pakistan's banned leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has resumed playing cricket but in a tournament organised by veterans' association as he insisted that there was no bar on him playing in events not organised by the PCB or its affiliated units.

Kaneria, who is under a life ban imposed by England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012 for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in 2009, turned out in the seniors tournament on Sunday and bagged 4 for 25 in his four overs.

“There is no bar on me playing in a seniors event since it does not come under the ambit of the Pakistan Cricket Board,” Kaneria told reporters at the Naya Nazimabad ground in Karachi.

He said he had also filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, pleading for the court to direct the PCB to reopen his case and allow him to attend the Board’s anti-corruption rehabilitation programme like other players found guilty of corruption.

“I want the Board to also give me a fair chance and we have taken the stance that the ECB life ban only bars me from playing any cricket in the UK and the ban does not apply to the jurisdiction of the PCB,” he said.

The PCB had ratified the ECB life-ban on Kaneria in 2012 and also banned him from all cricket activities in the country.

A PCB official when contacted said that the seniors tournament run by the Pakistan Veterans Association did not come under the jurisdiction of the Board.

“We have nothing to say in this matter as they are not directly or indirectly affiliated to us. Kaneria is banned from participating in any cricket activity carried out in the country by any affiliated or indirectly affiliated unit of the board.”

Kaneria, 39, said he was hopeful that his ban would end soon and he could make a return to competitive and professional cricket.

“I have apologised for my actions and I have again submitted my apology in my petition to the court. I am ready to attend all rehab programs of the board. I just want them to give me another chance.”

Kaneria had taken 261 wickets in 61 Tests for Pakistan before he was sidelined after 2010 due to the ongoing case in the UK.