Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India? Bangladesh will look for a quick turnaround from their humiliating 3-0 sweep against Afghanistan in the ODIs in the UAE. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will aim to bounce back from 2-0 defeat against India in the Test format. Ahead of the white-ball series, here are the streaming details for the ODI series.

Days after suffering a 3-0 ODI sweep against Afghanistan, Bangladesh are set to host West Indies in a three-match series from October 18 onwards.

The Bangla Tigers were on a high after registering a 3-0 sweep over the Afghan side in the T20Is, but the outcome flipped in the opposite direction in the ODIs, including Bangladesh's 200-run humbling in the third ODI in Abu Dhabi.

The players were welcomed in a hostile way at the airport. Some fans even racially abused Jaker Ali. Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons urged his players to stay away from social media.

Meanwhile, the West Indies come into this series after playing a two-match Test series against India, which they lost 2-0, but showed fight in the second innings of the final Test.

The Windies were blown away in two and a half days in the first Test in Ahmedabad, while they endured another loss in Delhi, but not without a fight, as they put India to bat again despite getting a follow-on.

The two teams are now set to face each other in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played on October 18, 21 and 23 - all in Dhaka. The T20Is will be played from October 27, with the next two on October 29 and 31. All the T20Is will be played in Chattogram.

Ahead of the series, here are the live streaming details for the ODI series in India.

When is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series will begin on Saturday, October 18.

At what time does the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series being played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Where can you watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI series will be available on the Fancode app and website for online streaming in India.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste