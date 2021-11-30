Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st Test Day 5: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES Pakistan's Abid Ali (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das watches on the fourth day of the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 5-32 as Pakistan closed in on victory in the first cricket test against Bangladesh on Monday. Afridi's fourth five-wicket haul in tests wrapped up Bangladesh's second innings for 157 on Day 4, setting Pakistan a 202-run target to win. Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique then helped Pakistan reach 109-0 at stumps, leaving the team needing 93 more runs on the final day.

