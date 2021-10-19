Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Get full details on when and where to watch OMA vs BAN Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Oman vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch OMA vs BAN Group B Match Online

After a 6-run defeat against Scotland, Bangladesh take on hosts Oman in the Group B contest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In the Group B opener on Sunday, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs as the tournament witnessed an upset on the very first day of the mega-event.

Bangladesh have been drawn alongside Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea in the first round and going by recent form, they are expected to top the group and qualify for the Super 12 stage. They are coming into the tournament with nine T20I wins in the calendar year, only behind South Africa who have 12.

