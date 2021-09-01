Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20I: How to Watch BAN vs NZ Live Online
BAN vs NZ 1st T20I: After registering a 4-1 T20I series victory over Australia, Bangaldesh will host their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand for another five-match T20I series, starting Wednesday. The New Zealand will miss the services of first-team regulars including captain Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips -- however, the likes of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme among others are with the side. Bangladesh, meanwhile, welcome experienced campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das into the squad. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online on FanCode.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20I: How to Watch BAN vs NZ Live Online
At what time does Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I will start at 03:30 PM.
When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I?
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I will take place on September 1. (Wednesday)
How do I watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I?
You can watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode.
Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I?
There is no TV broadcast for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I.
What are the squads for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I?
Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shamim Hossain
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Tom Blundell(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Ben Sears