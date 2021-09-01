Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20I: How to Watch BAN vs NZ Live Online

BAN vs NZ 1st T20I: After registering a 4-1 T20I series victory over Australia, Bangaldesh will host their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand for another five-match T20I series, starting Wednesday. The New Zealand will miss the services of first-team regulars including captain Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips -- however, the likes of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme among others are with the side. Bangladesh, meanwhile, welcome experienced campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das into the squad. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online on FanCode.

