LIVE Score Bangladesh vs Canada Live Cricket Score BAN U19 vs CAN U19 Latest Match Updates Live Streaming
Match Details
Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19,
17th Match, Group A, ICC U19 World Cup 2022
Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
6:30 PM IST
Dream 11
Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Mihir Patel (vc), Yasir Mahmood, Parmveer Kharoud.
Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh U 19 Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol
Canada U 19 Anoop Chima(w), Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Mihir Patel(c), Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Yasir Mahmood, Kairav Sharma, Parmveer Kharoud
