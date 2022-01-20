Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File photo of Bangladesh U19 team

LIVE Score Bangladesh vs Canada Live Cricket Score BAN U19 vs CAN U19 Latest Match Updates Live Streaming

Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19,

17th Match, Group A, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

6:30 PM IST

Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Mihir Patel (vc), Yasir Mahmood, Parmveer Kharoud.

Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh U 19 Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

Canada U 19 Anoop Chima(w), Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Mihir Patel(c), Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Yasir Mahmood, Kairav Sharma, Parmveer Kharoud

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022