  • Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern': Centre
Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from BAN U19 vs CAN U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre.

India TV Sports Desk
Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis) Published on: January 20, 2022 16:18 IST
File photo of Bangladesh U19 team
Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE

File photo of Bangladesh U19 team

LIVE Score Bangladesh vs Canada Live Cricket Score BAN U19 vs CAN U19 Latest Match Updates Live Streaming 

Match Details 

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19,

17th Match, Group A, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

6:30 PM IST

Dream 11 

Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Mihir Patel (vc), Yasir Mahmood, Parmveer Kharoud.

Probable Playing XI 

Bangladesh U 19 Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

Canada U 19 Anoop Chima(w), Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Mihir Patel(c), Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Yasir Mahmood, Kairav Sharma, Parmveer Kharoud 

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022

