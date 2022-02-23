Live score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest match updates BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live cricket score

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by ball Commentary, Latest Match Updates, Full Scorecard, Match Highlights and Latest News as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2022 12:23 IST
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chow
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 1st of the three-match ODI series starting in Chittagong on Wednesday morning. 

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and opt to bat

Time:10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Masudur Rahman

Third Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid

