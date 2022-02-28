Monday, February 28, 2022
     
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on TV, online

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI in Chattogram.

Updated on: February 28, 2022 13:15 IST
Bangladesh batter Liton Das scored a match-winning 136 in the second ODI on February 25.

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Live After sealing the series win with back-to-back wins in the first two games, Bangladesh will aim to hand a whitewash to visiting Afghanistan side, who will play for pride in the final ODI.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat

Time: 10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Tanvir Ahmed

Third Umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd ODI will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd ODI is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

