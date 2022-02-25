Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Score, BAN vs AFG latest match updates 2nd ODI Live: Toss at 10 AM

Friday, February 25, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Score: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by ball Commentary, Latest Match Updates, Full Scorecard, Match Highlights, and Latest News as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2022 10:00 IST
Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Chattogram.
Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Chattogram.

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 2nd of the three-match ODI series starting in Chattogram on Friday morning. 

Match: BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time:10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 2nd ODI will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 2nd ODI is available to be streamed live on the Fan code app and website.

