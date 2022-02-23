Live Streaming Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and online

Live Streaming Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and onlineBAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 1st of the three-match ODI series starting in Chittagong on Wednesday morning.
Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022
Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:10:30 AM
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Masudur Rahman
Third Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed
Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid
Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?
Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI will not be televised in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?
Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.