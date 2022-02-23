Live Streaming Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and online

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) during the first one-day international (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 1st of the three-match ODI series starting in Chittagong on Wednesday morning.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and opt to bat

Time:10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Masudur Rahman

Third Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.