  5. Live Streaming Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and online

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 1st ODI: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for BAN vs AFG 1st ODI in Chittagong.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2022 12:16 IST
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) dur
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) during the first one-day international (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 1st of the three-match ODI series starting in Chittagong on Wednesday morning. 

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and opt to bat

Time:10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Masudur Rahman

Third Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

