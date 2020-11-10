Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque tests positive for COVID-19

IANS IANS
Dhaka Published on: November 10, 2020 16:07 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The left-handed batsman had shown slight symptoms earlier and underwent test, the result of which came out as positive.

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to Dhaka Tribune, Haque is currently staying at his home and maintaining self-isolation. The left-handed batsman had shown slight symptoms earlier and underwent test, the result of which came out as positive.

Haque -- a veteran of 40 Tests, 28 ODIs and 6 T20Is -- is now a doubtful starter for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament, scheduled to begin from the third week of November.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah was also diagnosed with Covid-19. As a result, Mahmudullah will not be able to take part in the upcoming play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were to play in the fifth PSL edition which will resume from November 14 and run until November 17. Multan Sultans had picked Mahmudullah in place of Moeen Ali while Lahore Qalanders had brought in Tamim to replace Chris Lynn.

