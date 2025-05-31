Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib creates history, achieves massive T20I record during PAK vs BAN clash Tanzim Hasan Sakib achieved a historic feat during Bangladesh's second T20I against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Tanzim slammed a half-century despite Bangladesh losing the match and series to the Men in Green.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh's bowling all-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib etched his name into the history books as he achieved a massive milestone during his team's second T20I against Pakistan on Friday, May 30. Chasing 202 against the Men in Green at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Bangla Tigers fell reasonably short by 57 runs and also conceded the three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh were playing catch-up since the hosts had posted a total of over 200 for the second consecutive time. They got off to a strong start on the back of Tanzid Hasan's 33 from 19 balls. However, their hopes were dashed when they kept losing wickets.

Tanzim Hasan, coming in at No.9, showed some fight and took the bowlers on. He kept swinging his willow and racked up a half-century laced with five sixes and a four. During his knock, Tanzim achieved a historic record.

The fast-bowling all-rounder Tanzim has become the first player to score a half-century batting at No.9 or lower in men's T20Is (among full members). While the result was a foregone conclusion when he came out to bat when his team was on 77/7 after 9.5 overs, his knock provided something to cheer about for the Bangladesh fans.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan having taken 3/19 in his four overs. Tanzim was the highest run-scorer for the visitors with Tanzid's 33 being the next best.

Bangladesh had conceded 201 in the first T20I too and had lost that game by 37 runs. Hasan Ali had picked up a five-wicket haul for the hosts in that fixture. Meanwhile, the third T20I between the two teams will take place on Sunday, June 1.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam