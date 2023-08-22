Bangladesh speedster ruled out of Asia Cup as Shakib Al Hasan's side suffers blow

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh Cricket players

Bangladesh are gearing up for the 2023 Asia Cup as Shakib Al Hasan's side look to surprise bigger teams in the regional event. Recently, Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the tournament due to a recurring back injury earlier in the month. Shakib Al Hasan took over the captaincy reigns after Iqbal's withdrawal. Now The Tigers have suffered another blow as a pacer has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023.

Speedster Ebadot Hossain will not be part of Bangladesh's squad for the tournament as he has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Ebadot suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Bangladesh's ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Meanwhile, Tanzim Hasan comes in place of him.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup," BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas," he added.

Bangladesh updated squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Latest Cricket News