Bangladesh set to host Zimbabwe for two-game Test series in April Bangladesh Cricket Board recently came forward and announced that they would be hosting Zimbabwe for a two-game Test series in April 2025.

Bangladesh are all set to host Zimbabwe for a two-game Test series starting from April 20. The tests were supposed to be held in April 2024 originally. However, during that time, the BCB asked ZC to instead play a five-match T20I series. It is interesting to note that Zimbabwe will land in Bangladesh on April 15.

The first Test of the series will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. For the second Test, the teams will be moving onto Chattogram at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from April 28. Notably, the series will not be a part of the World Test Championship cycle, considering that Zimbabwe are not WTC participant.

Speaking of Zimbabwe, the side’s form in Test cricket has been destitute as of late. The side has lost eight out of their last 10 Test matches and have drawn the remaining two. They have played only two Tests this year, both one-off matches against Afghanistan and Ireland, both of which they lost.

Their last win in the longest format came against Afghanistan four years ago in March 2021. On the contrary, Bangladesh have had some success in Test cricket, but their wins of late have only come overseas. They defeated Pakistan and tied a Test series against West Indies recently. Interestingly, Bangladesh have not won a Test match since November 2023, and they will now be hosting Zimbabwe after a hiatus of five years. They last hosted Zimbabwe in a Test match in February 2020.

Notably, Bangladesh had recently participated in the Champions Trophy 2025. The side was placed in Group A of the tournament, and they bowed out of the competition without winning a single game. They failed to reach the knockout stages of the competition after they lost their first two games to India and New Zealand, and their third game against Pakistan was washed out. After a disappointing campaign in the tournament, Bangladesh will hope for an improved showing against Zimbabwe in the Test series.