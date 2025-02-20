Bangladesh register unwanted record in Champions Trophy after suffering collapse against India Bangladesh have registered an all-time unwanted record in the Champions Trophy after losing wickets early in the clash against India. Bangladesh had opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India and Bangladesh kicked off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. While India are looking for their third title, Bangladesh are aiming to stun the big guns in the tournament.

In their first match of the tournament, Bangladesh have registered an unwanted record after suffering a collapse in the initial few overs after opting to bat first. Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana, the two pure pacers for the Indian team in the Playing XI, struck in the first two overs to help India get off to a strong start.

With this, the Bangla Tigers have created an all-time unwanted record in the Champions Trophy. This was the third time Bangladesh had lost its first two wickets within the first two overs in the Champions Trophy. They were previously tied with South Africa for two such instances.

Teams with the most instances of losing two wickets in the first two overs in the Champions Trophy:

1 - Bangladesh: 3 times

2 - South Africa: 2 times

3 - USA: 1 time

4 - England: 1 time

The toss result had earlier gone to Bangladesh's way, making it the 11th successive occasion of India losing the toss in ODIs. The Men in Blue have equalled the record for most consecutive tosses lost in ODIs alongside the Netherlands.

India last won a toss in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal and have been on the wrong end of the coin 11 times since then.

The Men in Blue played gone with a three-man pace and a three-man spin attack. Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana are the two specialist pacers alongside Hardik Pandya being the other pace option. India went with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in their spin department.

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav