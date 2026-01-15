Bangladesh players boycott BPL, demand Najmul Islam's resignation; BCB issues statement BCB issued a show-cause notice to director M Najmul Islam after his remarks angered players, triggering boycott threats and BPL disruption. The crisis deepens amid World Cup uncertainty, ICC talks, and strong condemnation from CWAB.

Dhaka:

A fresh administrative crisis has engulfed Bangladesh cricket after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) moved to formally discipline director M Najmul Islam, whose public comments about national players have sparked an unprecedented confrontation with the playing group. The board confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued, even as players threaten to suspend participation in all competitions unless Najmul vacates his role.

The fallout has already spilled onto the field. The Bangladesh Premier League fixture between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals was disrupted when the toss was delayed, with reports indicating both teams arrived late at the venue as part of the player-led protest. The incident underscored how the standoff is beginning to affect live competition, intensifying pressure on administrators to act swiftly.

In a formal statement, the BCB sought to distance itself from Najmul’s remarks and emphasised that disciplinary mechanisms were already underway.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board. The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket,” the statement read.

“...the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours,” it was further added.

The backdrop and the controversy

Najmul’s statements, which questioned the need to financially compensate players if Bangladesh withdraws from its India tour, are widely seen as the trigger for the unrest. His assertion that players had failed to justify institutional backing further inflamed tensions within the squad.

The dispute is unfolding against a sensitive international backdrop. Bangladesh has announced it will not travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, casting doubt over its participation and complicating relations with global cricket authorities. Talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) are ongoing, though the governing body has shown little inclination to move Bangladesh’s four India-based matches to Sri Lanka.

Adding to the strain, pacer Mustafizur Rahman was excluded from the Indian Premier League on instructions from the BCCI, which cited unspecified “developments all around,” deepening anxiety among senior players.

The situation deteriorated further after Najmul labelled former captain Tamim Iqbal an “agent of India” following Tamim’s call for restraint, prompting strong condemnation from the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh, which described the remarks as “utterly condemnable.