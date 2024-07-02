Bangladesh player didn't wake up on time, missed team bus for game against India in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team is under the scanner after they couldn't even make it to the semifinal of yet another T20 World Cup. The team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto lost all their three matches to Australia, India and Afghanistan in the Super 8 round and were knocked out of the tournament. The game against India was a must-win encounter for them and the BCB official has now revealed that Taskin Ahmed, the vice-captain of the team, overslept and hence, missed the team bus on the day of the such a crucial game.

The Tigers had already lost to Australia in their previous game and needed to beat India to stay alive in the tournament. But Taskin Ahmed missed the bus as the team left without him after failing to make contact with him in the hotel. It is also being widely speculated that the head coach Chandika Hathurusingha decided not to select Taskin in the playing XI for the same reason. For the unversed, Bangladesh lost by 50 runs as they couldn't chase down the target of 197 runs.

The fast bowler joined the team later but was benched for the India clash with Bangladesh opting to play only two pacers which raised many questions. "It is true that he (Taskin) joined the team later after missing the team bus. But why he did not play only the coach can say because whether he was in the plan or not (against India) is something that can be answered by the head coach (Chandika Hathurusingha)," BCB official said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Moreover, Taskin Ahmed also apologised to his teammates later for missing the team bus. However, he ended up playing the match against Afghanistan on a slow surface. "If there was any issue (between coach and the player) how he played the next game against Afghanistan. He apologized to his team mates and everyone for not being able to get up on time and that's it and no need to make an issue out of it," the official added.