Bangladesh openers set momentum before Saifuddin steals show as they defeated Zimbabwe in second T20I

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 34 runs in the second T20I of the series in Bulawayo. Batting first, the Bangla Tigers posted 186 runs on the board and, in reply, managed to restrict the Chevrons to 152. With that, they have managed to lock the series 1-1, with the decider scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 19.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total was built around a strong opening partnership between Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan. The pair stitched a partnership of 120 runs at the top of the order, which set the momentum. They scored 55 and 58 runs, respectively, allowing the middle order batters to come in and capitalise on that.

Zimbabwe's fielding problems, however, played a major role in allowing Bangladesh to build momentum. The hosts dropped multiple chances during the innings and used seven different bowlers while searching for a breakthrough. Once they got it in the 15th over of the match, Zimbabwe fought back in the middle overs by claiming five wickets for 21 runs.

Bangladesh appeared to lose control of their innings before Mohammad Saifuddin changed the momentum with a remarkable finish. Coming in at No. 7, Saifuddin smashed 28 runs in the final over to take Bangladesh from 158 for 5 to 186. He also became the first Bangladesh batter to hit four consecutive sixes.

Poor batting show from Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe needed a strong start to stay in the contest but struggled against Bangladesh's bowling attack. However, the hosts managed only one significant partnership, with Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba adding 44 runs for the fourth wicket. Ryan Burl top-scored for Zimbabwe with 29, while Bangladesh's spinners controlled the chase. Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain combined for seven wickets and conceded only 50 runs across 46 deliveries.

Mahedi, in particular, played a key role in breaking Zimbabwe's top order. He finished with figures of 3 for 24 after dismissing Dion Myers and helping Bangladesh create early pressure. Zimbabwe's resistance faded quickly after losing regular wickets. Raza provided brief entertainment with a quick 28 off 12 balls before being dismissed, while Burl attempted to keep the chase alive before falling.

Bangladesh's only concern from the match was the injury to fast bowler Nahid Rana. The seamer left the field during his third over after appearing to suffer a side strain.

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