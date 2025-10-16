Bangladesh make multiple changes to ODI squad for West Indies series after 0-3 loss to Afghanistan Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies at home. They recently lost to Afghanistan 0-3 in the ODI series played in Abu Dhabi and will be looking to make amends big time against the Caribbean side.

Bangladesh have made multiple changes to their ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies at home. They are coming off an embarrassing 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan recently and will be desperate to return to winning ways soon. For the same reason, Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to the ODI side alongside Mahidul Islam Akon while Mohammad Naim and Nahid Rana have been dropped from the team.

Both Naim and Rana played the third ODI against Afghanistan which Bangladesh lost by 200 runs and didn't impress much. While Naim's stay lasted only 23 balls, Rana didn't look comfortable during his spell. The fast bowler also failed to complete his last over, raising fears of injury.

Soumya has experienced a frustrating couple of weeks since his UAE visa couldn't be processed on time. For the same reason, he also missed the T20I series against Afghanistan but now has been picked in the ODI squad, having last played in the format back in February earlier this year.

Selectors keep faith in likes of Shanto, Shamim and Jaker

Meanwhile, the selectors have kept the faith in the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanton, Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain despite their poor recent form. However, Mahidul's addition brings a fresh look to the batting line-up who is uncapped in ODIs with his only international appearance coming in Chattogram in the Test match against South Africa last year.

As for the schedule of the series, West Indies and Bangladesh will face each other in the opening game on October 19 with the next two matches scheduled on October 21 and 23.

Bangladesh ODI squad for West Indies series: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud