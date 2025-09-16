Bangladesh make four changes in must-win clash vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup In the must-win clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Bangladesh have made four changes to their playing XI. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon has been dropped while Taskin Ahmed made his return to the XI. Bangladesh also won the toss and elected to bat.

Abu Dhabi:

After a thrashing defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous match, Bangladesh have made four changes for their Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan. Ace pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was rested in the previous match, made his return to the playing XI. They have also dropped opener Parvez Hossain Emon for Saif Hassan and brought back Nurul Hasan in the scheme of things. Apart from that, Bangladesh are also backing heavily on their spinners at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bat first. He noted the importance of the match, as a defeat would end the campaign of the Bangla Tigers. He cited that the spin department has been their strength in the shortest format and is backing them to get the job done against Afghanistan.

“We'll bat first. All boys are excited for this game, this is a must win. The wicket looks a bit on the slower side, 160 would be a good total. It looks like a good batting surface, but a bit on the slower side. The mood in the camp is good, we have had a good last few months. Can't think too much about the previous game. We have four changes - Taskin is coming back. We have three spinners and two pacers,” said Litton after the toss.

Afghanistan announce unchanged playing XI

Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong in their opening fixture in the Asia Cup. Since then, the Rashid Khan-led side enjoyed a lengthy break and now, a win over Bangladesh will seal their spot in the Super 4s of the continental cup. Meanwhile, Rashid stated that he wanted to bat first as well, but added that it doesn’t really matter much in T20I cricket.

“Would have loved to bat first as well, but in T20 it doesn't really matter. Guys had a good off for three days and we got a good practice session. Our strength is our bowling unit, specially spin bowling. We still need to bowl well as a unit and hit the right areas consistently. We need to come out with a positive mindset. Body feels great, looking forward to enjoy. We go with the same team that played against Hong Kong,” Rashid said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi