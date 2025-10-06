Bangladesh maintain dominance over Afghanistan, register third T20I win to complete clean sweep Bangladesh registered a brilliant victory against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. Completing a 3-0 series win, this was Bangladesh's first ever clean sweep against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh completed their clean sweep over Afghanistan with yet another brilliant win in the third and final T20I of their series. The two sides locked horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 5, and it is worth noting that Bangladesh had already won the first two T20Is of the series and was looking towards a clean sweep.

The game saw Afghanistan coming in to bat first, and the side opened its innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scoring 12 and 7 runs, respectively. Sediqullah Atal added 28 runs on the board, with Darwish Rasooli scoring 32 as Afghanistan posted a total of 143 runs in the first innings of the game.

Mohammad Saifuddin was the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Nasum Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took two wickets each, alongside Rishad Hossain and Shoriful Islam, who took one wicket each as well.

Saif Hassan’s masterful knock helped Bangladesh complete clean sweep

Coming out to chase down the target, Bangladesh opened their innings with openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan scoring 14 and 33 runs, respectively. After the subpar start to the run chase, it was the knock of Saif Hassan that propelled Bangladesh to a win.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Hassan went unbeaten on a score of 64 runs in 38 deliveries and was the highest run getter of the game. Bangladesh chased down the target in 18 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

Completing the clean sweep, this was Bangladesh’s first-ever clean sweep against Afghanistan. Now, the side will hope to maintain their form and take it into the upcoming ODI series. Notably, both Afghanistan and Bangladesh will now lock horns across three ODI matches.

