Bangladesh lose four wickets in four balls vs Sri Lanka, suffer defeat in final over in ODI World Cup 2025 Bangladesh lost four wickets in four balls in the final over, collapsing in a tense chase against Sri Lanka. Chamari Athapaththu starred with bat and ball as Sri Lanka won by 7 runs. Bangladesh are now eliminated from the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Mumbai:

Chasing 203 runs, Bangladesh were on track for a memorable win against Sri Lanka in their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Needing just eight runs off the final over with wickets in hand, the momentum seemed to favour the chasing side but Chamari Athapaththu’s brilliance stole the show in the end.

The Sri Lankan skipper turned the game on its head in dramatic fashion, delivering a stunning final over that saw Bangladesh collapse under pressure. Athapaththu struck with her very first ball, removing Rabeya Khan. The chaos continued immediately as Nahida Akter was run out on the second delivery.

The in-form Nigar Sultana, who had anchored the chase brilliantly with a well-made 77, was caught out on the third ball, and Marufa Akter was dismissed for a golden duck on the fourth, as Bangladesh lost four wickets in four balls, completely derailing their chase. Despite still needing just eight runs from the final two deliveries, Bangladesh could only muster a single run, handing Sri Lanka a thrilling seven-run victory and securing two crucial points to keep themselves alive for the World Cup semis.

Chamari’s brilliance and Bangladesh’s elimination

Earlier in the match, Chamari also impressed with the bat, scoring 46 runs off 43 balls. She also became the first Sri Lanka women cricketer to complete 4000 runs in international cricket. Meanwhile, batting at three, Hasini Perera played an impactful knock of 85 runs, that helped Sri Lanka post 202 runs on the board in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the ODI World Cup 2025. They have accumulated only two points in six matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka now have four points in six matches. Mathematically, they are still alive in the race, but they will have to depend on the results of other teams, particularly India and New Zealand.