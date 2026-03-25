Bangladesh eye long-term return for Shakib Al Hasan, target all-rounder for 2027 World Cup

New Delhi:

Habibul Bashar has indicated that Bangladesh are exploring a long-term return for Shakib Al Hasan, with the newly-appointed chairman of selectors keen to see the veteran all-rounder back in national colours for an extended period.

The 39-year-old has been away from the national setup following political developments in Bangladesh. After being associated with the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina, Shakib moved to the United States when the administration was removed after a student-led uprising in 2024. The interim authorities subsequently ruled him out of the national selection. He eventually announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

With a new government now in place, discussions around his comeback have resurfaced. Bashar, who has returned to a key decision-making role after years within the selection panel, confirmed that Shakib remains part of future plans, though an immediate return is unlikely.

"There is not much time left before the New Zealand series and I am not sure how much cricket Shakib has been involved with. From what I know about him, he is not a guy who will come tomorrow and play the day after. He needs preparation too. It's not a place of emotion. Definitely, if we are thinking about Shakib, we will think in the long-term," Bashar said as quoted by PTI.

Want him for the longer term: Bashir

Bangladesh are set to host New Zealand in a white-ball series beginning April 17, but the selectors are wary of rushing the experienced all-rounder back without sufficient match readiness. Shakib has previously spoken about his desire to end his Test career at home, yet Bashar suggested that the player’s international future could extend further than a farewell appearance.

"I don't think about Shakib coming for a single series and then leaving. If we can get service from him, we will want that he provides that for a long time. In that regard, preparation is very important. First things first, he is definitely in the plans. You see there are talks about him in regards to the New Zealand series which is why I want him to come prepared for a longer time.

I think he still has two years. I want him for the longer term, at least to have that plan where he can play the 2027 World Cup. So my plans are not for one series," Bashir said.

Bashar’s stance signals a shift toward stability and continuity, with Bangladesh aiming to reintegrate one of their most accomplished cricketers under a structured roadmap rather than a short-term arrangement.

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