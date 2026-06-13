Bangladesh cricketer registers complaint for physical assault by Chattogram police officials

Chattogram:

Bangladesh cricket has been shaken by allegations made by spinner Nayeem Hasan, who has accused police officers in Chattogram of assaulting him during an incident late on Friday night, prompting an official demand for a full investigation. The matter has drawn swift attention from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which expressed serious concern over the episode and called for accountability.

The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh also urged strict action, while senior figures within the cricketing community voiced strong condemnation. The 25-year-old said the incident occurred while he was travelling home after returning from Dhaka Airport following a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League fixture in Savar. He had not featured in the match but was on his way back to Chattogram when the confrontation took place in the Lalkhan Bazar area.

According to his account, he was travelling in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw when police officers stopped the vehicle. He alleged that the officers acted aggressively and did not provide any explanation for the stop before the situation escalated further.

He claimed to have tried to identify himself as a Bangladesh national cricketer during the encounter, but said the officers did not respond to his explanation. Nayeem further alleged that he was physically assaulted and moved from one vehicle to another before being taken to a police station.

“I repeatedly told them who I was, but they refused to listen. The police beat me indiscriminately with sticks and plastic pipes. Later, when I identified myself at the police station, the officer-in-charge told me to keep my eyes down while speaking,” Nayeem told reporters.

He also raised questions about the conduct of the officers involved and demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

The deputy commissioner acknowledged the allegations

Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Amirul Islam acknowledged the allegations and said the matter was under review. He indicated that early assessments suggest that proper procedures may not have been followed during the operation, adding that action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

"It appears initially that the officers involved did not follow proper procedures during the operation. We will ensure that he receives justice, and whoever is found responsible will be brought under punishment,” Amirul told local media.

The police also confirmed that Nayeem was released in the early hours of Saturday and returned home after the incident.

Also Read: