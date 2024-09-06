Bangladesh captain fires warning to Rohit Sharma and Co after humbling Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND GETTY Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rohit Sharma

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is oozing confidence after his team's 2-0 series win over Pakistan away from home. Both of Bangladesh's wins were comprehensive as they won by 10 and six wickets respectively. This series win has propelled them up to fourth in the World Test Championship standings. Bangladesh's next series is against India starting from September 19 in Chennai and Shanto has fired a warning to the hosts already.

He understands that facing India in their own den will be extremely challenging but also added that the players have gained a lot of confidence from one of the best series wins for Bangladesh in their Test cricket history. "Every cricketer will gain confidence from such a series win. The team's morale will be boosted. The series against India will definitely be challenging, and we need to come up with a new plan. If we give our best performance, we can achieve good results," Najmul said while speaking to reporters in Bangladesh after arrival from Pakistan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto also expressed his belief that the team will do well in their next two series against India and South Africa while also stating that they can beat any team if they play good cricket over the course of five days which they did against Pakistan. "Every match is approached with the belief that we play to win and we needed a solid example and we've provided that this time (with the clean sweep of Pakistan).

"We know if we continue to play and give our best in the game, we can defeat any team. Instead of focusing too much on the results, we should concentrate on our process. I believe we can perform well in the next two series (against India and South Africa)," Shanto added. The two Tests between India and Bangladesh will take place in Chennai and Kanpur with the second match scheduled to get underway on September 27.