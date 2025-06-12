Bangladesh appoint Mehidy Hasan Miraz as ODI captain for a year Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new ODI captain. He replaced Najmul Shanto, who will now lead only in Test cricket, while Litton Das will continue as the skipper of the T20 team.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new ODI captain. Najmul Shanto has been replaced by Miraz, but the prior will continue as captain in Test cricket, while Litton Das will lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026. Meanwhile, interestingly, Mehidy has been appointed as captain for only a year as BCB hasn’t provided on clarity over his future for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

The 27-year-old has played 15 ODIs, scoring 1617 runs at an average of 24.87. After being named the captain, the all-rounder expressed joy, stating that it is a huge opportunity for him and is thankful to BCB for showing faith in him. Revealing his style of play, Miraz wants Bangladesh to play fearless cricket and wants to give the players confidence to play their natural cricket.

“It is a huge honour for me to be entrusted with this responsibility by the board. Leading the country is a dream for any cricketer and I am grateful for the confidence the board has shown in me. I have every faith in this team. We have the talent and the belief to play fearless cricket. I want us to perform with confidence, play without inhibition and continue giving our best for the country,” Mehidy said in a BCB statement.

Apart from two tons and six fifties in the format, Mehidy has also taken 110 wickets in ODI cricket. Highlighting his impact, BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen said that Mehidy’s performance made him an ideal candidate for the captaincy role.

“The board felt that Miraz's consistent performances with the bat and ball, his ability to fight and inspire the team and his energetic presence on and off the field make him an ideal candidate to lead the ODI side during a transitional time. We believe he has the temperament and maturity to take Bangladesh forward in this format,” Abedeen said.