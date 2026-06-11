Bangladesh announce T20I squad for Australia series, Towhid Hridoy added for Zimbabwe Test

Dhaka:

Bangladesh have recalled senior pacer Taskin Ahmed and new sensation Nahid Rana for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. They were handed a break in the previous T20I assignment against New Zealand in April, but for the Australia series, they are expected to play a key part.

Meanwhile, their return has come at the expense of Ripon Mondol and seam-bowling allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who have been left out to accommodate the first-choice pace options. Notably, Rana has featured only once in T20Is so far, against UAE in May last year, while Taskin’s most recent appearance in the format came against Zimbabwe in October 2025.

As far as the pace unit is concerned for the Australia series, it will also include Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who was part of the squad against New Zealand but did not feature in any of the matches during that series.

Adjustment in Test set-up

Alongside the T20I changes, Bangladesh have also made adjustments to their Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against Zimbabwe in Harare later this month. Towhid Hridoy has been included in one of four changes, marking a notable shift in the red-ball group despite his limited first-class experience.

Since his international debut in 2023, Hridoy has played 52 ODIs and 59 T20Is. However, he has only 16 first-class matches to his name, in which he has scored three centuries. Chief selector Habibul Bashar explained that the decision was driven by the need to increase batting aggression in the Test setup.

Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana have both been rested from the Test squad as part of what Bashar described as a rotation policy implemented by team management. Among the new inclusions, medium pacer Robiul Haque has been identified as a player who could develop into a fast-bowling allrounder. In 32 first-class matches, he has taken 107 wickets and scored 620 runs. Khaled Ahmed has also returned to the Test squad.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is vs Australia

Litton Das (c, wk), Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

Bangladesh squad for one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tawhid Hridoy, Amite Hasan, Robiul Haque

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