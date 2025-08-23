Bangladesh announce squad for Women's World Cup 2025, Nigar Sultana to lead; check full squad Bangladesh will be hoping to spring some surprises in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced the squad for the tournament that gets underway on September 30. Nigar Sultana Joty will be leading the team.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025, being played in India and Sri Lanka. Nigar Sultana Joty will be leading the 15-member team in the tournament that gets underway on September 30.

Joty had led the Bangla women's team in their first 50-over World Cup in 2022. Wicketkeeper batter Rubya Haider has earned a maiden ODI call-up after having played in six T20Is. T20 U19 World Cup 2025 players Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter have also been picked in the side that kicks off its campaign against Pakistan women on October 2 in Colombo.

Nishita is the youngest player in the squad and has played in two ODI matches so far. "Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity," said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women's Wing.

"She is consistent, calm under pressure, and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack.

"Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order."

Bangladesh open their campaign against the Women in Green before squaring off against England Women on October 7 and New Zealand Women on October 10 in Guwahati. The Bangla side will face South Africa Women and Australia Women on October 13 and 16 in Vizag, before their final group games against Sri Lanka Women and India Women on October 20 and 26 in Navi Mumbai.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter