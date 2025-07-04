Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka; former captain dropped Bangladesh announced a 16-member squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting July 10. Najmul Hossain Shanto was left out, while Naim Sheikh and Taskin Ahmed returned. The three-match T20I series will begin on July 10 in Kandy.

Colombo:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting July 10. Interestingly, the former captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been left out of the squad.

Shanto, who stepped down from the T20I captaincy earlier this year, was part of the squads for the recent tours of the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. However, he featured in only one match against the UAE and did not play in the Pakistan series. The southpaw has struggled for form in the shortest format of the game in recent months, and that arguably led to his absence.

Opener Naim Sheikh has been included following consistent performances in domestic cricket. Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has also returned to the squad. Pacers Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed, who were part of the squad during the Pakistan series, have been left out of the squad.

Taskin Ahmed returns

Taskin Ahmed, who missed recent tours due to injury, has been recalled to the squad. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been preferred over Tanvir Islam, who was included in the squad for the series against Pakistan in May.

Litton Das will lead the squad, which includes a mix of experienced players and emerging talent. The squad also features all-rounders Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shak Mahedi Hasan, along with regulars Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

The T20I series will begin on July 10 in Kandy, with the second match scheduled for July 13 in Dambulla. The final game will be played on July 16 in Colombo.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Tamim, Parvez Emon, Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.