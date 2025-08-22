Bangladesh announce squad for Asia Cup 2025, former T20I skipper misses out, two out-of-favour players return Bangladesh have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Former skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto misses out as Litton Das is set to lead the Bangla Tigers in the upcoming tournament.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh on Friday named their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and their home T20I series against the Netherlands. Litton Das will be leading the 16-member side that features the return of two out-of-favour batters and an absence of a former T20I skipper.

Former Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto misses out in Bangladesh's 16-member squad for the tournament that gets underway from September 9 onwards. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan makes a return after last playing a T20I three years ago. Notably, all-rounder Saif Hasan is also back in the T20I side after a gap of a year and a half.

Nurul last played a T20I way back in 2022 during the T20 World Cup in Australia and was knocking on the doors of the selection committee with his performances in domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Saif last played a T20I for the Bangla Tigers during the Asian Games in 2023.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz also out

Another big omission from the main squad was that of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The new ODI captain, Mehidy, was always not going to be available for the three-match series against the Netherlands. However, he lost his spot in the Asia Cup squad too, after having not made much of an impact during his return to the T20Is.

Along with Mehidy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud are also on the standby list.

Bangladesh will play a three-match T20I series against the Dutch at home. The series starts on August 30 with the second and third matches on September 1 and 3. Bangladesh are placed in Group B of the Asia Cup alongside Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. They open their campaign against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 11.

Bangladesh's squad for Asia Cup: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Standby (For Asia Cup Only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud