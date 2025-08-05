Bangladesh announce 25-member preliminary squad for Asia Cup 2025, Litton Das retained as captain Bangladesh have started preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup set to take place in the UAE from September 9. They have announced a 25-member squad for the tournament and the players have been asked to attend a preparatory camp.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the national team's 25-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup that is set to take place in the UAE from September 9. The same squad has been selected for the three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, scheduled to be played at home later this month.

Litton Das has been retained to lead the team in the showpiece event after Bangladesh's historic series win over Sri Lanka away and Pakistan at home recently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been picked in the squad despite his concerning form in the shortest format of the game.

Nurul Hasan makes a comeback, Mosaddek overlooked

Among other players, Nurul Hasan has found a place in the preliminary squad and will also travel to Australia with the A squad. However, the selectors have decided to overlook Mosaddek Hossain completely as he has not been selected in Bangladesh A as well. Meanwhile, Nurul and five other members of the preliminary squad will miss the preparatory camp for the Asia Cup as it coincides with their tour of Australia.

However, the BCB has asked the rest of the players to report for a preparatory camp from August 15 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The camp will then be moved to Sylhet from August 20. Before the camp gets underway, all the selected players will also reach Mirpur for a fitness camp on August 6.

"The available players will report for a fitness camp at SBNCS, Mirpur on 6 August. The skill practice will begin at the SBNCS from 15 August before the camp moves to Sylhet on 20 August," BCB said in a statement.

Schedule for Bangladesh's T20I series against the Netherlands

August 26 - Netherlands team arrives in Bangladesh

August 30 - 1st T20I in Sylhet (5:30 PM IST)

September 1 - 2nd T20I in Sylhet (5:30 PM IST)

September 3 - 3rd T20I in Sylhet (5:30 PM IST)

Bangladesh preliminary squad: Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Md Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Md Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Md Shamim Hossain, Md Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Md Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Md Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Md Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Md Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Mohammed Saif Hassan.