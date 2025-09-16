Bangladesh aim to end seven-year drought against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025 clash Bangladesh are in a must-win territory in the Asia Cup 2025 as they face Afghanistan in their final group stage match of the tournament. Bangladesh have history against them and will look to end a seven-year drought.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in a must-win encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Bangladesh have won one of their two matches in what is a group of death in the Asia Cup league phase, with Sri Lanka also pitted with them. The Bangla Tigers got the better of minnows Hong Kong in their opener after chasing down 144 after a little hiccup, while their batters faltered in the second clash against Sri Lanka to lose the clash.

Afghanistan made light work of minnows Hong Kong in the curtain raiser of the Asia Cup 2025 with a dominant win that saw Azmatullah Omarzai hitting a record-breaking half century and Sediqullah Atal scoring an unbeaten 73 from 52 balls. Azmatullah slammed 53 from 21 deliveries and scored the fastest half-century for Afghanistan in the T20I format, bettering Mohammad Nabi's 21-ball outing in 2017 against Ireland. Their bowlers also put up a show with the likes of Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbing two wickets each as the Hong Kong side was restricted to just 94/9.

Afghanistan are on a roll, and the Bangla Tigers will need to put up a strong show if they have to beat them and stay alive in the Asia Cup. For that, they would also need to end a seven-year drought. Bangladesh have never defeated the Afghanistan side in a T20I match away from home. The current head-to-head record stands 7-5 in favour of Afghanistan.

Notably, all five matches that the Bangla Tigers won were at their home. Afghanistan have been winning all five games at the neutral venues and two in Bangladesh. The first match between the two teams away from Bangladesh's home came in 2018 in Dehradun, which Afghanistan won by 45 runs. The two have met each other five times away from Bangladesh, with Afghanistan winning all of those matches.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh H2H record in T20Is:

Matches Played: 12

Afghanistan won: 7

Bangladesh won: 5

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan